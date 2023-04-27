The share price of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) rose to $7.27 per share on Wednesday from $7.25. While CureVac N.V. has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -57.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.06 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.22% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, UBS Upgraded CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVAC. BofA Securities also Downgraded CVAC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on January 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CVAC, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from June 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for CVAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CureVac N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CVAC is recording an average volume of 781.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a loss of -9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.86, showing growth from the present price of $7.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,245,955 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.35 million, following the purchase of 12,245,955 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3,145.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,919,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,980,870.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its CVAC holdings by 61.60% and now holds 0.87 million CVAC shares valued at $6.04 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.