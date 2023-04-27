Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) marked $52.17 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $53.68. While Trex Company Inc. has underperformed by -2.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREX fell by -14.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.78 to $38.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.80% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On April 24, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TREX. Credit Suisse also Downgraded TREX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2022. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 06, 2022, but set its price target from $85 to $65. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TREX, as published in its report on August 18, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from May 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for TREX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Trex Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TREX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -4.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.14, showing growth from the present price of $52.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trex Company Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Trex Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TREX has increased by 0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,017,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $487.55 million, following the purchase of 85,843 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TREX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 218,699 additional shares for a total stake of worth $466.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,590,315.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 687,867 position in TREX. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional 5350.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 4.51 million shares worth $219.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its TREX holdings by 1.95% and now holds 3.51 million TREX shares valued at $170.97 million with the added 67219.0 shares during the period. TREX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.