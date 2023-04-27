In Wednesday’s session, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) marked $240.32 per share, down from $240.70 in the previous session. While Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RS rose by 26.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $264.42 to $160.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.42% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RS. BMO Capital Markets also rated RS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $230 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 15, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas April 14, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RS, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $159 for RS shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

With RS’s current dividend of $4.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RS has an average volume of 576.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a loss of -3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $269.25, showing growth from the present price of $240.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Shares?

Steel giant Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RS has decreased by -0.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,253,815 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 billion, following the sale of -61,784 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in RS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -186,347 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,960,745.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 78,400 position in RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 55165.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.40%, now holding 2.24 million shares worth $575.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its RS holdings by -16.59% and now holds 1.66 million RS shares valued at $426.22 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. RS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.20% at present.