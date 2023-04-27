A share of Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) closed at $14.55 per share on Wednesday, up from $14.49 day before. While Patria Investments Limited has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAX fell by -11.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $12.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.74% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) recommending Neutral. Itau BBA also rated PAX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on February 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAX, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from February 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for PAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

It’s important to note that PAX shareholders are currently getting $1.23 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Patria Investments Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAX is registering an average volume of 179.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a loss of -3.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.27, showing growth from the present price of $14.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patria Investments Limited Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Patria Investments Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 234.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAX has increased by 1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,849,419 shares of the stock, with a value of $160.57 million, following the purchase of 107,190 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in PAX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -599,019 additional shares for a total stake of worth $102.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,939,119.

During the first quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC subtracted a -33,890 position in PAX. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 19900.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.55%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $52.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its PAX holdings by 1.21% and now holds 2.8 million PAX shares valued at $41.4 million with the added 33308.0 shares during the period. PAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.