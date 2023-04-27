In Wednesday’s session, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) marked $13.67 per share, up from $13.65 in the previous session. While Easterly Government Properties Inc. has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEA fell by -30.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.00 to $12.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DEA. Citigroup also Downgraded DEA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2022. Raymond James January 10, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for DEA, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for DEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

With DEA’s current dividend of $1.06 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DEA has an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.66%, with a loss of -3.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.83, showing growth from the present price of $13.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Easterly Government Properties Inc. Shares?

REIT – Office giant Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DEA has increased by 5.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,125,240 shares of the stock, with a value of $207.82 million, following the purchase of 740,865 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 39,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,469,128.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 165,916 position in DEA. Federated Global Investment Manag purchased an additional 50736.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.92%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $37.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its DEA holdings by -4.76% and now holds 2.06 million DEA shares valued at $28.31 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. DEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.40% at present.