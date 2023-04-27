As of Wednesday, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (NYSE:ELF) stock closed at $93.85, up from $92.39 the previous day. While e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has overperformed by 1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELF rose by 284.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $97.03 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, Truist Reiterated e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ELF. JP Morgan also reiterated ELF shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2023. DA Davidson Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 02, 2023, but set its price target from $54 to $77. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ELF, as published in its report on February 02, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $75 for ELF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ELF is recording 931.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a gain of 0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.30, showing decline from the present price of $93.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Shares?

The Household & Personal Products market is dominated by e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) based in the USA. When comparing e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 110.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 196.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ELF has increased by 12.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,612,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $626.86 million, following the purchase of 818,158 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 278,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $519.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,303,550.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 17,468 position in ELF. Assenagon Asset Management SA purchased an additional 0.91 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 139.98%, now holding 1.55 million shares worth $127.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ELF holdings by -26.42% and now holds 1.33 million ELF shares valued at $109.52 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. ELF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.