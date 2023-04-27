Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) closed Wednesday at $28.27 per share, down from $28.48 a day earlier. While Hess Midstream LP has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HESM fell by -5.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.99 to $24.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.82% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HESM. Wells Fargo also Downgraded HESM shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2022. Morgan Stanley January 07, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 07, 2022, and set its price target from $31 to $32. UBS October 01, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HESM, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Citigroup’s report from September 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for HESM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

The current dividend for HESM investors is set at $2.28 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hess Midstream LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HESM is recording an average volume of 389.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.39%, with a loss of -0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.50, showing growth from the present price of $28.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HESM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hess Midstream LP Shares?

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Hess Midstream LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HESM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HESM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ALPS Advisors, Inc.’s position in HESM has increased by 4.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,476,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $187.42 million, following the purchase of 273,980 additional shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in HESM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,679 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,287,590.

During the first quarter, CI Investments, Inc. subtracted a -31,887 position in HESM. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 89936.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.26%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $63.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its HESM holdings by 51.87% and now holds 1.98 million HESM shares valued at $57.21 million with the added 0.68 million shares during the period. HESM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.