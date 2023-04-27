Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) marked $20.52 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $20.99. While Golar LNG Limited has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLNG fell by -5.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.66 to $20.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) to Buy. BofA Securities also Upgraded GLNG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2022. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GLNG, as published in its report on March 02, 2021. Cowen’s report from May 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $11 for GLNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Golar LNG Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GLNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.31%, with a loss of -5.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.95, showing growth from the present price of $20.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golar LNG Limited Shares?

The Bermuda based company Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing Golar LNG Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 791.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd.’s position in GLNG has decreased by -10.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,055,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $174.0 million, following the sale of -931,848 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,352,756.

During the first quarter, Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA added a 383,506 position in GLNG. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.97 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 60.89%, now holding 5.22 million shares worth $112.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GLNG holdings by -0.50% and now holds 4.38 million GLNG shares valued at $94.61 million with the lessened 21893.0 shares during the period. GLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.