In Wednesday’s session, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) marked $209.55 per share, up from $209.31 in the previous session. While FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLT fell by -16.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $259.48 to $161.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.27% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 21, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) to Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FLT. BofA Securities also Upgraded FLT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2023. BofA Securities October 20, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 20, 2022, and set its price target from $278 to $203. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FLT, as published in its report on June 02, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from April 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $294 for FLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FLT has an average volume of 633.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.95%, with a loss of -4.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $242.45, showing growth from the present price of $209.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FLT has decreased by -0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,882,617 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.66 billion, following the sale of -23,044 additional shares during the last quarter. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in FLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 497,882 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,746,037.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,109,898 position in FLT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 39671.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.10%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $752.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its FLT holdings by 0.09% and now holds 3.53 million FLT shares valued at $744.77 million with the added 3278.0 shares during the period. FLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.