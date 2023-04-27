MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) marked $12.89 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $12.82. While MAG Silver Corp. has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAG fell by -13.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.02 to $10.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.41% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On January 21, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) to Sector Perform. A report published by TD Securities on November 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MAG. TD Securities July 24, 2020d its ‘Speculative Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MAG, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

In order to gain a clear picture of MAG Silver Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 688.84K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MAG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a loss of -1.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.60, showing growth from the present price of $12.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MAG Silver Corp. Shares?

The Canada based company MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is one of the biggest names in Silver. When comparing MAG Silver Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -109.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,417,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.64 million, following the purchase of 5,417,563 additional shares during the last quarter. Sprott Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in MAG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 57,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,195,576.

During the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management added a 34,818 position in MAG. Van Eck Associates Corp. purchased an additional 40414.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.05%, now holding 3.88 million shares worth $49.21 million. MAG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.40% at present.