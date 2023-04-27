The share price of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) fell to $8.89 per share on Wednesday from $8.98. While Costamare Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMRE fell by -34.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $8.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.38% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CMRE. Jefferies also rated CMRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Citigroup September 28, 2020d the rating to Buy on September 28, 2020, and set its price target from $4 to $6.50. Stifel July 22, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CMRE, as published in its report on July 22, 2020. Citigroup’s report from November 01, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for CMRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CMRE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Costamare Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CMRE is recording an average volume of 594.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a loss of -11.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costamare Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Costamare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CMRE has increased by 1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,340,726 shares of the stock, with a value of $69.08 million, following the purchase of 129,643 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CMRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -387 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,355,081.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -352,100 position in CMRE. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 66956.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.94%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $13.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its CMRE holdings by 21.03% and now holds 1.25 million CMRE shares valued at $11.72 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. CMRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.