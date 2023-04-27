A share of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) closed at $100.46 per share on Wednesday, down from $100.51 day before. While Celanese Corporation has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CE fell by -29.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $161.37 to $86.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CE. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded CE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $116. Citigroup August 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CE, as published in its report on August 01, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $116 for CE shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

It’s important to note that CE shareholders are currently getting $2.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Celanese Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CE is registering an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a loss of -7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $129.17, showing growth from the present price of $100.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celanese Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Celanese Corporation (CE) is based in the USA. When comparing Celanese Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CE has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,918,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 billion, following the purchase of 333,422 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.06 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,710,183.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox subtracted a -315,120 position in CE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.96%, now holding 6.96 million shares worth $758.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CE holdings by -2.54% and now holds 5.62 million CE shares valued at $611.56 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. CE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.