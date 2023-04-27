Within its last year performance, NNDM fell by -19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.74 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2016, Maxim Group Reiterated Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) to Buy.

Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NNDM is recording an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.65%, with a loss of -3.24% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Nano Dimension Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Murchinson Ltd.’s position in NNDM has increased by 28.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,495,877 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.0 million, following the purchase of 3,018,598 additional shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP made another increased to its shares in NNDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 67.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,335,440 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,252,136.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 2,113,811 position in NNDM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.41%, now holding 5.44 million shares worth $15.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its NNDM holdings by 1.18% and now holds 5.24 million NNDM shares valued at $15.14 million with the added 61318.0 shares during the period. NNDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.90% at present.