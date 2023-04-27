The share price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) fell to $10.42 per share on Wednesday from $10.53. While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -14.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.66 to $9.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.30% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On September 02, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IRWD. Wells Fargo also Downgraded IRWD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2020. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on June 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IRWD, as published in its report on July 10, 2019. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IRWD is recording an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a loss of -3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic sector, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is based in the USA. When comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IRWD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IRWD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IRWD has decreased by -5.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,824,341 shares of the stock, with a value of $240.11 million, following the sale of -1,203,921 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $172.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,390,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 244,566 position in IRWD. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.74%, now holding 13.34 million shares worth $140.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its IRWD holdings by -2.40% and now holds 11.18 million IRWD shares valued at $117.61 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. IRWD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.73% at present.