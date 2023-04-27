In Wednesday’s session, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) marked $120.14 per share, down from $122.23 in the previous session. While Crown Castle Inc. has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCI fell by -37.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $192.49 to $121.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.70% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson Upgraded Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) to Outperform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for CCI. Barclays also Downgraded CCI shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $152 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. Jefferies June 30, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 30, 2022, and set its price target from $191 to $200. Deutsche Bank June 29, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CCI, as published in its report on June 29, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from June 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for CCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

With CCI’s current dividend of $6.21 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CCI has an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a loss of -10.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.47, showing growth from the present price of $120.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crown Castle Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCI has increased by 0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,099,292 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.37 billion, following the purchase of 145,212 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CCI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -803,712 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,610,303.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 100,765 position in CCI. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.46%, now holding 17.84 million shares worth $2.39 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its CCI holdings by 4.57% and now holds 10.4 million CCI shares valued at $1.39 billion with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. CCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.74% at present.