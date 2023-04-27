As of Wednesday, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (AMEX:ASM) stock closed at $0.86, down from $0.87 the previous day. While Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASM rose by 14.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.01 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.99% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On September 13, 2018, Noble Capital Markets Downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) to Market Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2018, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASM. Rodman & Renshaw also reiterated ASM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2017. Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 28, 2016, but set its price target from $1.80 to $2.10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASM, as published in its report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial’s report from April 29, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ASM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASM is recording 515.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.85%, with a loss of -7.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Shares?

The Other Precious Metals & Mining market is dominated by Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) based in the Canada. When comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ASM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.70% at present.