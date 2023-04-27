As of Wednesday, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (NYSE:ARE) stock closed at $120.03, down from $120.54 the previous day. While Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. has underperformed by -0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARE fell by -37.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.09 to $114.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) recommending Neutral. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded ARE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $194 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on October 02, 2020, and assigned a price target of $190. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ARE, as published in its report on June 08, 2020. Mizuho’s report from February 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $190 for ARE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Investors in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $4.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARE is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.21%, with a loss of -4.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $173.60, showing growth from the present price of $120.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Office market is dominated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) based in the USA. When comparing Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARE has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,142,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.16 billion, following the purchase of 153,372 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in ARE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,144,410 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.96 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,632,151.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 616,760 position in ARE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.13%, now holding 10.22 million shares worth $1.28 billion. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its ARE holdings by -0.97% and now holds 7.36 million ARE shares valued at $924.11 million with the lessened 72077.0 shares during the period. ARE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.