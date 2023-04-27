In Wednesday’s session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) marked $22.83 per share, down from $23.08 in the previous session. While Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 56.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.49 to $12.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PARR. Goldman also Downgraded PARR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. Goldman April 06, 2021d the rating to Buy on April 06, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $20. Cowen March 01, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PARR, as published in its report on March 01, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from February 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 91.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PARR has an average volume of 865.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -6.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.20, showing growth from the present price of $22.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing giant Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 939.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PARR has increased by 8.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,275,183 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.44 million, following the purchase of 584,196 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 752,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,709,491.

At the end of the first quarter, Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its PARR holdings by -17.59% and now holds 3.05 million PARR shares valued at $89.03 million with the lessened -0.65 million shares during the period. PARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.