A share of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) closed at $80.63 per share on Wednesday, down from $81.27 day before. While Crown Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCK fell by -30.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.02 to $66.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.39% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CCK. UBS also rated CCK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2022. Wells Fargo June 09, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on June 09, 2022, and set its price target from $150 to $110. BMO Capital Markets February 10, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCK, as published in its report on February 10, 2022. Mizuho’s report from October 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $129 for CCK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

It’s important to note that CCK shareholders are currently getting $0.96 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCK is registering an average volume of 954.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $100.07, showing growth from the present price of $80.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crown Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Packaging & Containers market, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is based in the USA. When comparing Crown Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 109.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCK has decreased by -0.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,282,303 shares of the stock, with a value of $933.16 million, following the sale of -9,987 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in CCK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 312.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,727,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $843.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,201,273.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 474,284 position in CCK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.21%, now holding 4.67 million shares worth $386.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its CCK holdings by 5.36% and now holds 4.08 million CCK shares valued at $337.84 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. CCK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.