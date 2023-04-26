Currently, Bit Origin Ltd’s (BTOG) stock is trading at $0.19, marking a gain of 0.10% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -83.24% below its 52-week high of $1.14 and 34.58% above its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.42% below the high and +15.48% above the low.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BTOG’s SMA-200 is $0.2883.

As well, it is important to consider BTOG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 98.57.BTOG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.33, resulting in an 16.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.40% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.29% of its stock and 0.35% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 92700.0 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16324.0.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 59232.0 shares of BTOG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10430.0.

An overview of Bit Origin Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) traded 71,980 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2413 and price change of -0.0703. With the moving average of $0.2606 and a price change of -0.1002, about 78,612 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BTOG’s 100-day average volume is 137,710 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2440 and a price change of -0.0301.