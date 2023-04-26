The share price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) rose to $35.88 per share on Tuesday from $35.72. While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONS fell by -14.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.82 to $31.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) recommending Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for IONS. Morgan Stanley also rated IONS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $59. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IONS, as published in its report on March 31, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for IONS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -65.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IONS is recording an average volume of 861.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a loss of -1.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.22, showing growth from the present price of $35.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in IONS has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,307,519 shares of the stock, with a value of $761.53 million, following the purchase of 16,360 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IONS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 197,622 additional shares for a total stake of worth $484.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,546,694.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 521,564 position in IONS. Bellevue Asset Management AG purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.96%, now holding 9.74 million shares worth $348.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IONS holdings by 1.75% and now holds 7.13 million IONS shares valued at $254.74 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. IONS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.70% at present.