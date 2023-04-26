AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)’s stock is trading at $6.61 at the moment marking a fall of -0.03% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -99.74% less than their 52-week high of $2555.30, and 0.12% over their 52-week low of $6.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.26% below the high and +0.61% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider HKD stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 6.14.HKD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.23, resulting in an 9.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.43% of its stock and 2.43% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Smith Anglin Financial, LLC holding total of 50260.0 shares that make 0.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.35 million.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 14929.0 shares of HKD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.15 million.

An overview of AMTD Digital Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) traded 1,766,645 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.05 and price change of -0.10. With the moving average of $7.56 and a price change of -2.22, about 1,629,020 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HKD’s 100-day average volume is 2,522,846 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.29 and a price change of -11.40.