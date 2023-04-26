In Tuesday’s session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) marked $27.74 per share, up from $27.63 in the previous session. While Pinterest Inc. has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PINS rose by 41.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.27 to $16.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Bernstein Reiterated Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on April 06, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PINS. UBS also Upgraded PINS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2023. Piper Sandler December 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PINS, as published in its report on December 13, 2022. Goldman’s report from October 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $31 for PINS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pinterest Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PINS has an average volume of 11.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -1.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.66, showing growth from the present price of $27.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PINS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinterest Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PINS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PINS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PINS has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 52,905,519 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.44 billion, following the purchase of 1,178,873 additional shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management LP made another increased to its shares in PINS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 12,912,525 additional shares for a total stake of worth $761.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,912,525.

During the first quarter, Flossbach von Storch AG subtracted a -2,243,609 position in PINS. Barclays Bank Plc purchased an additional 6.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.80%, now holding 26.2 million shares worth $714.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harris Associates LP decreased its PINS holdings by -9.93% and now holds 25.64 million PINS shares valued at $699.12 million with the lessened -2.83 million shares during the period. PINS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.