Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) closed Tuesday at $11.69 per share, down from $12.47 a day earlier. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -6.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN fell by -30.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $10.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.73% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) recommending Hold. A report published by Citigroup on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTEN. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. BofA Securities July 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTEN, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from June 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22.75 for PTEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

The current dividend for PTEN investors is set at $0.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PTEN is recording an average volume of 3.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.15, showing growth from the present price of $11.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Shares?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Drilling market. When comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 126.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PTEN has increased by 3.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,561,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $404.37 million, following the purchase of 1,020,535 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PTEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 347,813 additional shares for a total stake of worth $298.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,518,365.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 551,072 position in PTEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.56%, now holding 8.95 million shares worth $104.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PTEN holdings by -1.73% and now holds 8.21 million PTEN shares valued at $96.11 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. PTEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.