The share price of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) fell to $18.04 per share on Tuesday from $18.82. While Jamf Holding Corp. has underperformed by -4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JAMF fell by -40.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.47 to $17.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) to Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JAMF. Goldman also rated JAMF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2021. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on May 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. Goldman May 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JAMF, as published in its report on May 12, 2021. Needham’s report from April 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for JAMF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jamf Holding Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JAMF is recording an average volume of 358.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a loss of -9.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.22, showing growth from the present price of $18.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JAMF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jamf Holding Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JAMF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JAMF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in JAMF has increased by 5.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,010,662 shares of the stock, with a value of $136.15 million, following the purchase of 358,568 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JAMF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%.

At the end of the first quarter, Mairs & Power, Inc. increased its JAMF holdings by 6.40% and now holds 2.14 million JAMF shares valued at $41.55 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. JAMF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.70% at present.