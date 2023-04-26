In the current trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (CMND) stock is trading at the price of $0.66, a gain of 19.46% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -95.60% less than its 52-week high of $15.00 and 80.14% better than its 52-week low of $0.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -74.81% below the high and +65.80% above the low.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CMND’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.25, resulting in an 0.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.44% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.08% of its stock and 3.40% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC holding total of 44351.0 shares that make 1.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.14 million.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 1858.0 shares of CMND, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5871.0.

An overview of Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) traded 4,007,199 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6642 and price change of -0.9830. With the moving average of $2.2001 and a price change of -3.2630, about 1,843,934 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CMND’s 100-day average volume is 966,362 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.9932 and a price change of -3.2630.