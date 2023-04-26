As of Tuesday, Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) stock closed at $33.25, down from $34.47 the previous day. While Halliburton Company has underperformed by -3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAL fell by -11.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.99 to $23.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HAL. Wolfe Research also Upgraded HAL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on December 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $53. Wells Fargo October 26, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HAL, as published in its report on October 26, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for HAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Investors in Halliburton Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Halliburton Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HAL is recording 9.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.12, showing growth from the present price of $33.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Halliburton Company Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Halliburton Company (HAL) based in the USA. When comparing Halliburton Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HAL has increased by 0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 96,032,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.04 billion, following the purchase of 942,786 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in HAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 681,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,198,871.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 643,453 position in HAL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.93%, now holding 50.94 million shares worth $1.61 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its HAL holdings by 4.28% and now holds 34.09 million HAL shares valued at $1.08 billion with the added 1.4 million shares during the period. HAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.70% at present.