A share of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) closed at $58.47 per share on Tuesday, down from $60.98 day before. While GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has underperformed by -4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFS rose by 15.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.50 to $36.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.47% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Susquehanna Reiterated GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) to Positive. A report published by Needham on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GFS. Loop Capital also reiterated GFS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2023. HSBC Securities Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 15, 2023, but set its price target from $55 to $65. Credit Suisse resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GFS, as published in its report on February 15, 2023. Cowen’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for GFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GFS is registering an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a loss of -10.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.40, showing growth from the present price of $58.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is based in the USA. When comparing GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1413.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in GFS has increased by 7.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,584,420 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.21 billion, following the purchase of 2,115,138 additional shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Co. LP made another increased to its shares in GFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,069,740 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.34 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,498,000.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad subtracted a -162,114 position in GFS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.15%, now holding 2.41 million shares worth $174.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management decreased its GFS holdings by -21.09% and now holds 2.28 million GFS shares valued at $164.86 million with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. GFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.59% at present.