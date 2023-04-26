In Tuesday’s session, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) marked $19.75 per share, down from $20.22 in the previous session. While IMAX Corporation has underperformed by -2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAX rose by 23.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.27 to $12.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.52% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Barrington Research Reiterated IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) to Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 05, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMAX. B. Riley Securities also reiterated IMAX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on May 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IMAX, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for IMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

IMAX Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMAX has an average volume of 561.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.22, showing growth from the present price of $19.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMAX Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIAM LLC’s position in IMAX has decreased by -6.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,260,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.54 million, following the sale of -233,202 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in IMAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 93,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,796,889.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 352,762 position in IMAX. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.34%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $42.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IMAX holdings by -3.34% and now holds 2.17 million IMAX shares valued at $41.54 million with the lessened 74718.0 shares during the period. IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.30% at present.