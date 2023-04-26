As of Tuesday, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (NYSE:CFG) stock closed at $28.87, up from $28.60 the previous day. While Citizens Financial Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFG fell by -31.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.82 to $28.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CFG. DA Davidson also rated CFG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 21, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $53. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CFG, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. UBS’s report from May 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for CFG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Investors in Citizens Financial Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CFG is recording 6.99M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -5.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.32, showing growth from the present price of $28.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citizens Financial Group Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) based in the USA. When comparing Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CFG has increased by 0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 56,067,228 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 billion, following the purchase of 370,274 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CFG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 684,849 additional shares for a total stake of worth $910.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,967,297.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -754,253 position in CFG. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.32%, now holding 22.62 million shares worth $686.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. increased its CFG holdings by 6.69% and now holds 14.6 million CFG shares valued at $443.44 million with the added 0.92 million shares during the period. CFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.