Within its last year performance, CMAX fell by -67.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.47 to $2.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.77% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) to Market Perform. A report published by Truist on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for CMAX. UBS also rated CMAX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Piper Sandler September 13, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CMAX, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Cowen’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CareMax Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 688.11K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CMAX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.88%, with a loss of -6.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CareMax Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Eminence Capital LP made another increased to its shares in CMAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.11%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CMAX holdings by 30.59% and now holds 4.05 million CMAX shares valued at $10.82 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. CMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.10% at present.