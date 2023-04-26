The share price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) fell to $2.85 per share on Tuesday from $2.89. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP fell by -0.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.09 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.00% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, UBS Downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) to Neutral. BofA/Merrill March 31, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UGP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.13 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UGP is recording an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a loss of -2.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.07, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 162.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 312,397 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,369,553.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 20,829 position in UGP. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 194.03%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $6.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its UGP holdings by -17.90% and now holds 1.81 million UGP shares valued at $4.93 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.