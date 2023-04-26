A share of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) closed at $17.02 per share on Tuesday, down from $17.88 day before. While Bloom Energy Corporation has underperformed by -4.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE fell by -10.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.47 to $11.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.80% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) to Outperform. JP Morgan also Downgraded BE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2023. Wells Fargo January 06, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BE, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. UBS’s report from December 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -490.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BE is registering an average volume of 2.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -6.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.37, showing growth from the present price of $17.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbia Management Investment Ad’s position in BE has decreased by -4.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,303,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $384.72 million, following the sale of -946,292 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -726,337 additional shares for a total stake of worth $300.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,077,605.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,694,548 position in BE. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.49%, now holding 6.0 million shares worth $119.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its BE holdings by 58.91% and now holds 5.38 million BE shares valued at $107.18 million with the added 1.99 million shares during the period. BE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.