SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) marked $5.75 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.83. While SoFi Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI fell by -10.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.52 to $4.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.74% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SOFI. Piper Sandler May 16, 2022d the rating to Overweight on May 16, 2022, and set its price target from $12 to $10. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SOFI, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for SOFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 224.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 34.69M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SOFI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.88, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOFI has increased by 2.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,323,304 shares of the stock, with a value of $408.65 million, following the purchase of 1,422,720 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SOFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,107,005 additional shares for a total stake of worth $198.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,745,148.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC added a 8,974,455 position in SOFI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.37%, now holding 11.57 million shares worth $70.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SOFI holdings by -2.94% and now holds 11.39 million SOFI shares valued at $69.14 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. SOFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.60% at present.