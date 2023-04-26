Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) marked $21.22 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.56. While Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has underperformed by -5.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBCF fell by -37.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.92 to $20.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.47% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On March 17, 2023, Hovde Group Upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) to Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 06, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SBCF. B. Riley FBR also Upgraded SBCF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 02, 2020. B. Riley FBR October 28, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SBCF, as published in its report on October 28, 2019. Hovde Group’s report from March 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $27.50 for SBCF shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. FIG Partners also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

SBCF currently pays a dividend of $0.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SBCF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a loss of -6.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.38, showing growth from the present price of $21.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Shares?

The USA based company Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SBCF has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,123,843 shares of the stock, with a value of $216.24 million, following the purchase of 42,877 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SBCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 409,302 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,973,290.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 167,000 position in SBCF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.30%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $76.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its SBCF holdings by 43.30% and now holds 2.63 million SBCF shares valued at $62.23 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. SBCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.