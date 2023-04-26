A share of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) closed at $31.34 per share on Tuesday, down from $32.34 day before. While Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAXN rose by 176.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.22 to $8.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.66% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MAXN. BofA Securities also reiterated MAXN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2022. Goldman September 08, 2022d the rating to Buy on September 08, 2022, and set its price target from $9 to $27. Raymond James August 16, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MAXN, as published in its report on August 16, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MAXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -184.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MAXN is registering an average volume of 888.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 7.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.33, showing decline from the present price of $31.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in MAXN has decreased by -0.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,976,102 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.45 million, following the sale of -14,745 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MAXN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -232,971 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,936,624.

During the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC subtracted a -144,025 position in MAXN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.44%, now holding 0.89 million shares worth $23.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MAXN holdings by -12.99% and now holds 0.8 million MAXN shares valued at $21.21 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. MAXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.