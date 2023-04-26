The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) closed Tuesday at $26.31 per share, down from $27.35 a day earlier. While The AZEK Company Inc. has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZEK rose by 15.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.26 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.62% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AZEK. BofA Securities also Downgraded AZEK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2023. Citigroup January 10, 2023d the rating to Neutral on January 10, 2023, and set its price target from $21 to $23. UBS January 05, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AZEK, as published in its report on January 05, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AZEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The AZEK Company Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AZEK is recording an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a gain of 1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.21, showing growth from the present price of $26.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AZEK Company Inc. Shares?

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Products & Equipment market. When comparing The AZEK Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 128.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -260.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZEK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZEK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ares Management LLC’s position in AZEK has decreased by -24.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,326,090 shares of the stock, with a value of $337.24 million, following the sale of -4,770,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo made another decreased to its shares in AZEK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,770,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $337.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,325,990.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 7,688,535 position in AZEK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.73%, now holding 9.52 million shares worth $224.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its AZEK holdings by -8.62% and now holds 8.6 million AZEK shares valued at $202.51 million with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period. AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.09% at present.