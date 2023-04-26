A share of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) closed at $83.80 per share on Tuesday, down from $87.57 day before. While Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMD fell by -4.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.57 to $54.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Susquehanna Reiterated Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to Positive. Craig Hallum also Downgraded AMD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2023. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Positive on January 30, 2023, but set its price target from $80 to $88. Bernstein January 24, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AMD, as published in its report on January 24, 2023. Barclays’s report from January 23, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $85 for AMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMD is registering an average volume of 60.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.89%, with a loss of -6.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.76, showing growth from the present price of $83.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is based in the USA. When comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 94.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMD has increased by 1.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 129,462,647 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.69 billion, following the purchase of 1,556,975 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 754,861 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.56 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 77,112,033.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,962,582 position in AMD. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 2.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.08%, now holding 50.87 million shares worth $4.99 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AMD holdings by -7.29% and now holds 41.53 million AMD shares valued at $4.07 billion with the lessened -3.27 million shares during the period. AMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.70% at present.