A share of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) closed at $26.38 per share on Tuesday, down from $27.58 day before. While CVR Energy Inc. has underperformed by -4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 15.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.26 to $21.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.93% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for CVI. Scotiabank also Upgraded CVI shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2022. JP Morgan December 09, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CVI, as published in its report on December 09, 2021. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

It’s important to note that CVI shareholders are currently getting $2.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 74.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CVI is registering an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -6.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is based in the USA. When comparing CVR Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 900.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,135.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 294,159 position in CVI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 80794.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.33%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $63.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CVI holdings by -5.84% and now holds 1.44 million CVI shares valued at $47.15 million with the lessened 89220.0 shares during the period. CVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.