Within its last year performance, KDNY rose by 48.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.44 to $12.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KDNY. Wells Fargo also rated KDNY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KDNY, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from December 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $31 for KDNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KDNY is recording 583.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a gain of 0.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.82, showing growth from the present price of $22.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KDNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chinook Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KDNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KDNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KDNY has increased by 18.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,550,018 shares of the stock, with a value of $82.18 million, following the purchase of 543,440 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,000,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 391,513 position in KDNY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.84%, now holding 2.66 million shares worth $61.55 million. KDNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.20% at present.