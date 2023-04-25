ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX)’s stock is trading at $1.23 at the moment marking a rise of 12.83% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -92.18% less than their 52-week high of $15.73, and 28.11% over their 52-week low of $0.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -55.56% below the high and +11.10% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZFOX’s SMA-200 is $4.9721.

Further, it is important to consider ZFOX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.13.ZFOX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.26, resulting in an 2.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX): Earnings History

If we examine ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 1/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.06, resulting in a 75.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 1/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of $0.06 and a surprise of 75.00%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.41% of shares. A total of 36 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 56.24% of its stock and 74.40% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC holding total of 18.07 million shares that make 15.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21.14 million.

The securities firm Highland Management Partners 9 LLC holds 14.16 million shares of ZFOX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.94%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16.56 million.

An overview of ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) traded 2,188,030 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4610 and price change of -0.23. With the moving average of $1.9368 and a price change of -1.38, about 921,344 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZFOX’s 100-day average volume is 494,009 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.1918 and a price change of -3.50.