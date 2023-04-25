Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) stock is trading at $1.48, marking a fall of -2.96% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -85.95% below its 52-week high of $10.50 and 126.92% above its 52-week low of $0.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.01% below the high and +10.74% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider APE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.65.

How does AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.17% of shares. A total of 53 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 23.47% of its stock and 23.51% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holding total of 0.4 million shares that make 4.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.59 million.

The securities firm Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA) holds 66013.0 shares of APE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 93078.0.

An overview of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) traded 21,074,766 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5338 and price change of +0.09. With the moving average of $1.7143 and a price change of -0.81, about 23,542,787 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, APE’s 100-day average volume is 29,633,752 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.6369 and a price change of +0.45.