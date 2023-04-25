As of Monday, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:YMM) stock closed at $6.14, down from $6.49 the previous day. While Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -5.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YMM rose by 16.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.18 to $4.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2023, Barclays started tracking Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on December 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for YMM. Credit Suisse also rated YMM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on August 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19.50. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YMM, as published in its report on August 03, 2021.

Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YMM is recording 6.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a loss of -14.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.77, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YMM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) based in the China. When comparing Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 109.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YMM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YMM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s position in YMM has decreased by -3.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,439,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $330.58 million, following the sale of -1,725,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in YMM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -910,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $251.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,043,381.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 92,516 position in YMM. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 38718.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.24%, now holding 15.83 million shares worth $120.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its YMM holdings by 4.86% and now holds 15.67 million YMM shares valued at $119.26 million with the added 0.73 million shares during the period. YMM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.20% at present.