The share price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose to $9.27 per share on Monday from $9.05. While Plug Power Inc. has overperformed by 2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLUG fell by -59.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.56 to $8.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) to Sector Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PLUG. UBS also rated PLUG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Hold rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PLUG, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from August 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PLUG shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Plug Power Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLUG is recording an average volume of 19.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a loss of -2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.59, showing growth from the present price of $9.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLUG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Plug Power Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLUG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLUG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLUG has increased by 1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,755,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $594.85 million, following the purchase of 854,676 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PLUG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,605,131 additional shares for a total stake of worth $367.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,346,112.

During the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL subtracted a -619,339 position in PLUG. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 9.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 130.89%, now holding 17.07 million shares worth $200.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L increased its PLUG holdings by 71.91% and now holds 16.68 million PLUG shares valued at $195.49 million with the added 6.98 million shares during the period. PLUG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.