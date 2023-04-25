The share price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) fell to $84.64 per share on Monday from $85.37. While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSM fell by -13.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.99 to $59.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.05% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) to Positive. A report published by Daiwa Securities on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TSM. Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for TSM, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Susquehanna’s report from June 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $105 for TSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TSM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.25 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TSM is recording an average volume of 11.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.44, showing growth from the present price of $84.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is based in the Taiwan. When comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 78.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sanders Capital LLC’s position in TSM has decreased by -1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 42,253,560 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.93 billion, following the sale of -680,770 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in TSM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 75.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,300,907 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.44 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,215,731.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -4,630,089 position in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services sold an additional -0.95 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.67%, now holding 25.03 million shares worth $2.33 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its TSM holdings by -2.82% and now holds 24.42 million TSM shares valued at $2.27 billion with the lessened -0.71 million shares during the period. TSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.50% at present.