A share of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) closed at $11.12 per share on Monday, down from $11.37 day before. While KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KREF fell by -44.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.72 to $10.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.66% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2021, JMP Securities Upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for KREF. BTIG Research also rated KREF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2021. Citigroup September 17, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KREF, as published in its report on September 17, 2020. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

It’s important to note that KREF shareholders are currently getting $1.72 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 85.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KREF is registering an average volume of 531.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KREF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Mortgage market, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is based in the USA. When comparing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KREF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KREF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KREF has increased by 17.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,655,599 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.98 million, following the purchase of 1,470,113 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KREF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.90%.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its KREF holdings by 4.24% and now holds 2.02 million KREF shares valued at $22.98 million with the added 82131.0 shares during the period. KREF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.