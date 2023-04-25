Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) closed Monday at $68.19 per share, down from $68.37 a day earlier. While Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELS fell by -17.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.84 to $56.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.96% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for ELS. Truist also rated ELS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 11, 2022. Evercore ISI September 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for ELS, as published in its report on September 20, 2021. Barclays’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for ELS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

The current dividend for ELS investors is set at $1.79 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ELS is recording an average volume of 862.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a gain of 3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.00, showing growth from the present price of $68.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Shares?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Residential market. When comparing Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ELS has increased by 0.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,359,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.64 billion, following the purchase of 110,532 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ELS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 448,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $707.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,543,063.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Management LLC subtracted a -157,082 position in ELS. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.28 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.14%, now holding 8.5 million shares worth $570.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ELS holdings by 0.65% and now holds 8.44 million ELS shares valued at $566.59 million with the added 54595.0 shares during the period. ELS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.