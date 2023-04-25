Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) closed Monday at $15.94 per share, down from $16.37 a day earlier. While Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUTH fell by -26.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.83 to $14.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Stephens on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RUTH. Piper Sandler September 20, 2021d the rating to Overweight on September 20, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $28. CL King August 12, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RUTH, as published in its report on August 12, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RUTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

The current dividend for RUTH investors is set at $0.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RUTH is recording an average volume of 400.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Shares?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RUTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RUTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RUTH has decreased by -3.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,666,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.63 million, following the sale of -152,098 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,971,050.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 428,595 position in RUTH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 43649.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.74%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $40.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its RUTH holdings by -26.89% and now holds 1.65 million RUTH shares valued at $27.09 million with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. RUTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.