As of Monday, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (NYSE:AG) stock closed at $7.11, down from $7.17 the previous day. While First Majestic Silver Corp. has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AG fell by -41.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.28 to $5.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, TD Securities Upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) to Buy. A report published by TD Securities on October 20, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AG. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Neutral rating on March 01, 2019, and assigned a price target of $6. TD Securities May 15, 2018d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AG, as published in its report on May 15, 2018. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AG is recording 7.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a loss of -2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.86, showing growth from the present price of $7.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Majestic Silver Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AG has increased by 11.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,267,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.02 million, following the purchase of 2,956,790 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,902,606 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,902,606.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 82,871 position in AG. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.94%, now holding 4.97 million shares worth $35.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its AG holdings by -49.08% and now holds 2.08 million AG shares valued at $15.03 million with the lessened -2.01 million shares during the period. AG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.51% at present.