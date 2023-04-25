A share of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) closed at $51.75 per share on Monday, down from $52.74 day before. While Sprout Social Inc. has underperformed by -1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPT fell by -19.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.07 to $38.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 13, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SPT. BTIG Research also reiterated SPT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 20, 2021. Robert W. Baird Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 18, 2021, but set its price target from $85 to $93. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SPT, as published in its report on June 01, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from April 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $86 for SPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sprout Social Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SPT is registering an average volume of 683.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.10, showing growth from the present price of $51.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sprout Social Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPT has increased by 18.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,540,693 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.44 million, following the purchase of 705,137 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 52,761 additional shares for a total stake of worth $183.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,007,462.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -550,179 position in SPT. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.53%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $126.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its SPT holdings by 0.62% and now holds 1.51 million SPT shares valued at $91.89 million with the added 9319.0 shares during the period. SPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.17% at present.